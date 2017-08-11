Westerner Days gives back

It’s wasn’t just about fun and games at Westerner Days.

More than $23,000 was raised for local not-for-profit organizations at 17 official off-site Westerner Days events between July 19 and 23.

Fundraising with food was a trend during Westerner Days, with ten pancake breakfasts raising a combined total of $9,800 and five barbecues raising $5,290.

The annual Drive Chili Cook-Off was a success as well, raising $2,729.90 for the Kidney Foundation.

The Red Deer Food Bank saw a number of donations during Westerner Days too, receiving 120 kg of food and $862.55 in monetary donations.