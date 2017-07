Thousands turn out for official kickoff to annual fair

The annual Westerner Days parade has kicked off Wednesday morning in downtown Red Deer.

Dozens of floats are winding their way through the city’s core, as parade watchers lined up early to get a good viewing spot.

Despite haze from wildfires, participants and citizens have turned out in full force to watch the annual official start to Westerner Days, which now run through to Sunday at Westerner Park.