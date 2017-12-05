Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Days Fair & Exposition received international recognition after competing for an award for its agricultural programming.

Westerner Days earned first place in Division 1, Category 6 — a non-fair related agriculture event — for their Westerner Park Urban Farm.

Westerner Park Urban Farm was created to connect the urban community with their agricultural roots by focusing on education and participation in three steps. The public learned how to grow their own food, they attended workshops on local sustainability and preservation, and brought people together to enjoy a long table dinner using locally produced ingredients.

The Westerner Days received their Agricultural Award at the 127th annual International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) convention held in Las Vegas this year.

“The IAFE Agricultural Awards contest provides fairs with a unique collaboration experience, allowing them to critique the aspects of agriculture throughout fairs, internationally,” Lori Hart, director of education and member services, said.

The awards were presented during the second general session on Nov. 28. The Agricultural Awards contest received 284 entries, showcasing a vast array of sponsorship opportunities and recognition.

The 13 categories within the Agricultural Awards are divided into five divisions by fair attendance. After submission, entries are judged based upon predetermined criteria set forth by IAFE committees. Judges include industry professionals both within, and outside of, the IAFE membership.



