Westerner Days wraps with some weather alarm, but is “huge success”

Little Maverick Leis tries fishing for prizes on the midway at Westerner Days in Red Deer (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff).

Red Deer’s Westerner Days fair wrapped up with a different kind of excitement when a Tornado Watch was issued Sunday by Environment Canada, sending thousands of fair-goers running for cover.

“We’re just trying to make sure everyone gets indoors. We want to ensure that everyone is safe,” said Shannon Penny, marketing manager for Westerner Park, who was unable to immediately say whether events had to be cancelled because of a torrential downpour, and potentially dangerous weather.

The entire midway and food area was cleared at about 4:30 p.m., as thousands of people ran into the Prairie and Stockmens Pavilions to get out of the rain and away from ominous skies.

Environment Canada had initially issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Red Deer, Lacombe, Rocky Mountain House, Sundre and Stettler. This was upgraded at about 4 p.m. to a Tornado Watch for Red Deer, Lacombe and Stettler. (The tornado alerts only applied until 9 p.m. and midnight for the thunderstorm warnings).

Although buckets of rain and pea-sized hail started coming down on Red Deer at just before 5 p.m, the previous few days were warm and sunny — which might have contributed to Saturday fair attendance rising by 15 per cent from last year.

Penny was very pleased with attendance. On Opening Day Wednesday, 13,583 people came through the gates — about the same as last year. On Thursday, 20,940 folks were drawn to the fair, or 2,000 less than last year’s record-breaking second-day attendance.

Friday’s 19,054 fair-goers were slightly fewer than in 2016. But Saturday’s 22,467 attendance was well over the 19,456 who came on the same day last year.

Penny was expecting the final numbers to be roughly in line with 2017, when a total of 92,729 people came to Westerner Days. While this year’s numbers won’t come close to the record 2012 attendance of 102,665 people, Penny doesn’t think Central Alberta’s difficult economy had much impact.

“People look forward to coming,” she added, and organizers try to keep it affordable, including all entertainment in the price of admission.

Sunday was also Family Day, which saw a lot of youngsters on the fairgrounds and Kids Corral, since a car-load of up to six people could get in for $32, and children age 10 and under could ride all day for $12.

Penny heard great comments about the entertainment, including Jess Moskaluke on Wednesday, Chilliwack on Thursday, Tom Cochrane Friday, and Jocelyn Alice and Coleman Hell on Saturday. “People like the variety” — ranging from country to rock to electronica.

They also praised new events, including nightly Pony Steeplechase running and jumping events and the mounted shooters, which were on in addition to the pony chuckwagon races. And Sunday morning’s prayer service was attended by thousands, added Penny, who expects to have the final fair attendance figures early this week.

“I think it was a huge success.”

