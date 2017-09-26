Wieler tries it a luck a second time

Despite coming up short in the 2013 municipal election, Jonathan Wieler isn’t giving up on gaining a seat on Red Deer city council.

Wieler said he’s running this year, because this is what he loves to do.

“Over the past years I’ve proven my dedication by engaging my fellow Red Deerians on many issues,” he said. “I’ve written blogs, I’ve made YouTube videos and I’ve spoken before council.

“People of Red Deer want a leader who is approachable, someone they can relate to. A councillor who will bring their ideas to the table and build on them.”

Wieler made a presentation before council in 2015 regarding a parking lot downtown adjacent to Jackpot Casino.

He said he will bring a willingness to listen and collaborate to City Hall.

“I have a vested interest in the success of our community,” said Wieler. “I’m your neighbour, my kids ride the bus to school, I walk my dog at Three Mile Bend. This is the city where I’m raising my kids and running my business.”

Wieler’s background is in the oil and gas industry.

Starting on a rig, he now runs his own safety training company.

“I realize as a councillor it’s my job to build a consensus,” said Wieler. “It’s not a my way or the highway, it’s really a team effort. We all compete with each other before the election, but then when we’re elected we all have to work together.”

He recognizes crime prevention is an issue that affects a lot of Red Deer residents. The issue has a litany of solutions ranging from more officers to engaging youth at a young age to make them feel a part of the community.

“I’m passionate about helping vulnerable people and dedicated to making our community safe, accessible and a healthy place to live for all citizens,” said Wieler.