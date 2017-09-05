Wildfires near Nordegg decrease in size, Crescent Falls area fire remains out of control

Wildfires burning near Nordegg have significantly decreased in size, but trails remain closed.

An updated release from the Rocky Forest Area on Tuesday, said the total size of the four fires is now 1,184.1 hectares. That’s down significantly from the Sept. 1 report that said 1,910 hectares were burning.

The decrease in size is attributed to more detailed mapping.

A 654 hectare fire is being held in the Coral Creek area, a 463 hectare fire is being held in the upper South Ram drainage, a 0.1 hectare fire is under control north of Nordegg and a 67 hectare fire is out of control near Crescent Falls.

Trails remain closed in the Coral Creek valley, White Rabbit Trail/Hummingbird and in the area adjacent to Crescent Falls. They are all closed tot he public to provide locations for firefighting operations.

The area is also under a fire advisory, and all fires except for campfires are prohibited. Heat sources such ascharcoal briquettes, portable propane fire pits, gas or propane stoves and barbecues and catalytic or infared-style heaters are permitted.