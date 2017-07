Brian Jean is rallying to Unite the Right

Alberta’s Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean will be rallying to Unite the Right at a town hall meeting in Innisfail on Wednesday afternoon.

Jean is expected to be at the Daines Auction Mart, 4504 42 St., from 12:30-2 p.m. on July 19.

He will be speaking about getting Albertans to back one conservative/right-wing party in the next election so they don’t split the vote.

Jean will also be answering question from members of the public and the media.