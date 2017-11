Winds gusting from 60 to 100 km/h overnight

A wind warning is in effect for Sundre, Alta.

Residents can expect winds southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. Winds gusting west from 60 km/h to 100 km/h overnight.

Residents in the area can also expect showers late this evening and after midnight.

The warning is valid until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Residents can expect damage to buildings such as roof shingles and windows.

Drivers advised to adjust driving as per road conditions.



