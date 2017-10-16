Wind warning issued for most of Central Alberta

Gusts of up to 80 km/h expected by Tuesday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Red Deer and much of Central Alberta.

Wind gusts of between 20 – 40 km/h are expected Monday evening Oct. 16 and could reach up to 80 km/h by Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” including staying indoors, the wind warning statement reads.

The wind warning is in effect for:

City of Red Deer, Red Deer County, Elnora, Lousana, Delburne, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake, Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

It’s also in effect in the Sylvan Lake and Markerville areas, Lacombe County, Clive, Alix, Mirror, Eckville, Lacombe, Blackfalds and Bentley.

It applies to Ponoka County, Ponoka, Rimbey, Maskwacis, the County of Stettler, Big Valley, Botha, Gadsby, Byemoor, Endiang, Donalda, Nevis, Rochon Sands and Three Hills.

And it’s also for parts of Camrose County, County of Paintearth, Flagstaff County, and the Drayton Valley, Devon, Pigeon Lake, and Drumheller regions.