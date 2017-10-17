Wind-whipped grass fire: Emergency alerts in southern Alberta, Saskatchewan

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — People in some communities in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan have been forced from their homes by grass fires fanned by strong, gusty winds.

Residents of a neighbourhood in Airdrie north of Calgary and near the town of Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass have been told to leave as a precaution.

The flames and smoke prompted safety officials to close Highway 3 between Coleman and the British Columbia boundary.

The hamlet of Hilda about 50 kilometres northeast of Medicine Hat has also been told to prepare for possible evacuation.

RCMP have shut down Highway 41 in both directions due to poor visibility caused by smoke and people are being warned to avoid the area.

Residents in a southwestern Saskatchewan town and rural municipality are being ordered to leave immediately.

SaskAlert says a wildfire has the potential to cause serious problems in the town of Burstall and the southern part of the RM of Deerforks.

Warnings of winds gusting up to 100 km/h have been issued across Alberta and Saskatchewan and into southern Manitoba.