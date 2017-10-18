Winds tip over 28 rail cars in Central Alberta, no hazardous material spilled and no injuries

Winds gusted more than 100 kilometres an hour across Alberta, causing two train derailments, including one south of Huxley.

Three Hills RCMP were called to the derailment at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, just one-and-a-half kilometres south of Huxley.

Police said due to the extreme winds, 28 rail cars carrying 56 sea cans were blown off the train tracks.

No one was injured and no hazardous materials were spilled.

Several nearby rural residences were evacuated near the derailment as a precaution. They were able to return to their homes three hours later.

Police and fire services from Trochu and Three Hills assisted with the evacuation and set up containment. Canadian National crews have recovered the rail cars and sea cans.

Huxley is located about 75 kms south east of Red Deer.



