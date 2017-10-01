Winter storm warning issued for Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Environment Canada issued a storm warning for much of Central Alberta early Sunday morning.

A low pressure system moving into Alberta will bring rainfall to portions of the province today, which will quickly change over to snow this evening. Snowfall totals for parts of eastern Alberta could exceed 20 cm by Monday evening.

As the low tracks into southeastern Saskatchewan this evening, strong winds of 60 gusting to 90 km/h are expected to develop. These strong winds will combine with the falling snow to reduce visibilities in some areas. The strongest winds are expected to subside on Monday afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Warning in effect for: