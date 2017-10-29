Winterized trailers soon to provide shelter to asylum-seekers at Quebec border

MONTREAL — Winterized trailers will soon be replacing the tents providing temporary shelter to asylum-seekers who have crossed the Quebec-U.S. border, even as the number of irregular border crossings continues to drop.

A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says a contract has been awarded to a private company to provide heated accommodation for up to 200 people near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border station.

Scott Bardsley says half of the trailers should be operational by mid-November, with the second group coming into service a month later.

The trailers will replace a temporary tent camp that was set up this summer in response to the flood of asylum-asylum seekers walking across the border from the United States.

The federal government says there have been about 50 people a day crossing the border irregularly at Lacolle in recent weeks, down from 200-250 a day at the height of summer.

RCMP intercepted 1,720 people in Quebec in Sept., compared to 5,530 in July.

The new trailers will include areas for sleeping, cooking, and “related services,” according to an email from Bardsley.

Many of the new arrivals are Haitian nationals, who are believed to be coming to Canada because the U.S. government announced it is thinking about lifting the temporary protected status given to Haitian nationals after the deadly 2010 earthquake.

Bardsley did not say whether the federal government was anticipating a new flood of arrivals if the U.S. administration does not renew the temporary protected status, which is set to expire in January.

“The number of asylum seekers in Canada fluctuates over time and can depend on many different factors,” he wrote in an email.

“We won’t speculate on any possible future trends, but we continuously monitor conditions and developments in other countries to inform our planning.”

He stressed that the Liberal government has undertaken numerous outreach efforts to clear up misinformation about Canada’s immigration system that was circulated online.

Those efforts have included sending Creole and Spanish-speaking MPs to the United States to dispel the myth that it’s easy to come to Canada as a refugee.

The Immigration and Refugee Board said in early October that about half the asylum claims heard so far from those who crossed the border since July have been accepted.

Previous story
Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region
Next story
Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

Just Posted

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month