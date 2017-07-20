Woman a suspect in Red Deer jewelry store fraud

Red Deer RCMP have released these photos of the suspect

Red Deer RCMP have released photos and are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who attempted to defraud a jewelry store using ID and credit cards.

Red Deer RCMP were called to a Parkland Mall jewelry store at 8:20 p.m. on July 13 after a woman attempted to open a store credit card using a stolen credit card and driver’s licence as her identification.

The store staff verified that the credit card had been reported stolen and called RCMP, at which point the suspect fled from the store. The victim’s purse had been stolen on July 5 when thieves broke into a locker at a Calgary fitness facility.

RCMP have obtained surveillance photos of the suspect and are looking for public assistance to identify her. Police continue to investigate.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 1.83 m (6 ft) tall; brown hair blue eyes and a flower tattoo on her chest and a rosary tattoo on her left arm.

If you recognize this woman or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.