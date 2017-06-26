Woman dead in collision near Bentley

A 57-year-old Edmonton woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision just west of Bentley on Friday.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said the collision happened at the intersection of Hwy 20 and Hwy 12 about 5:45 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a southbound pickup truck carrying two occupants struck a westbound sedan at the intersection causing extensive damage to both vehicles,” says RCMP in a news release.

A passenger in the pickup had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Traffic was diverted around the scene for about three hours.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called in to assist in the investigation. The investigation continues.

The name of the deceased will not be released.