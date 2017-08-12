Woman drowns in Gull Lake

A 57-year-old woman is dead after drowning in Gull Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Blackfalds RCMP and emergency services responded to the scene at 1 p.m. after the inflatable dinghy the woman was floating on capsized.

The woman was not a strong swimmer and became separated from the dinghy. Bystanders swam out and brought the woman to shore where she was still conscious. First aid was then administered.

She was pronounced dead in an ambulance en route to a Lacombe hospital.

The identity of the woman is not being released.