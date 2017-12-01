Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed after a hit and run Thursday.

Innisfail RCMP say the woman was walking her dog in the alley behind 170 Dundee Cresent around 5 p.m. when she noticed a vehicle heading toward her and her dog.

The vehicle did not slow down and the victim tries to rescue her dog; both the woman and her dog were then struck by the vehicle.

The victim reported seeing a truck stop and then leave the scene.

The woman was brought to Red Deer Regional Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries and the dog was put down due to the seriousness of its injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident and encourage the driver of the vehicle to come forward and report the collision to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.



