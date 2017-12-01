Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed after a hit and run Thursday.

Innisfail RCMP say the woman was walking her dog in the alley behind 170 Dundee Cresent around 5 p.m. when she noticed a vehicle heading toward her and her dog.

The vehicle did not slow down and the victim tries to rescue her dog; both the woman and her dog were then struck by the vehicle.

The victim reported seeing a truck stop and then leave the scene.

The woman was brought to Red Deer Regional Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries and the dog was put down due to the seriousness of its injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident and encourage the driver of the vehicle to come forward and report the collision to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr says legalizing pot will lead to a communist revolution
Next story
Cocaine and stolen gun lead to three arrests in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

“No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed… Continue reading

WATCH: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr says legalizing pot will lead to a communist revolution

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Red Deer’s capital budget debate enters third day

Red Deer council debates pool, pedestrian bridges and more on second day

Red Deer woos the Canadian Finals Rodeo

City makes official pitch to host the rodeo

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month