Women using stolen credit card sought

Red Deer RCMP ask for public assistance

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a woman who has made several purchases with a stolen credit card.

She is reported to have made repeated transactions with the credit card in at least one business over the past few months.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to$2,000.

