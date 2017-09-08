Alberta Health Services wants you to be aware of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday.

The day is an internationally recognized event, designed to raise awareness and to strengthen commitment and action to prevent suicide.

Each year more Albertans die by suicide than vehicle collisions.

AHS has a number of services and supports to help people struggling with mental illness. People grieving a loss due to suicide can also get support from AHS.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you’re ask to call Health Link at 811.