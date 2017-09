Red Deerians can try out more than a dozen sports at XPlore Sport Day on Saturday.

XPlore Sport Day is a free, interactive way to try out a number of sports to promote recreation, fitness, health and physical literacy.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre (56 Holt St.) in Red Deer.

Regular operation of the community centre, including pool and fitness drop-in will not be available during the event.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/xploresport.