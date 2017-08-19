Yogathon raises more than $7,000 for Smiles Thru Lindsey

City Hall Park was filled with yoga enthusiasts on Saturday, as the third annual Central Alberta Yogathon took over the park. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The third annual Central Alberta Yogathon raised more than $7,000 for the Smile Thru Lindsey Foundation.

The event brought dozens of yoga enthusiasts to City Hall Park in downtown Red Deer Saturday morning for four hours of yoga and to raise money and awareness for mental illness.

When the Yogathon was first held, the mission was just to bring together people of the yoga community. Then the organizing committee decided to raise awareness for mental illness for the second year of the event.

“When we did that we got such an amazing response from the community that we decided to expand on the mission to include raising awareness for mental illness,” said committee chair Erin Payne.

The committee chose to raise money for Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, which was created after Red Deer’s Lindsey More took her own life in 2015 after battling depression.

Last year the Yogathon raised about $2,300 for the foundation. Being able to more than triple that amount this year was exciting, said Payne.

“We just sort of amped it up this year,” she said. “In comparison, the last two years were kind of thrown together and this year we’ve taken into a new level.”

A couple new additions to the event included free refreshments and a place for children to practice yoga and blow bubbles.

Having a yoga event raise money for mental illness just makes sense, Payne added.

“Yoga is synchronized with creating a calm mind. It’s really a great tool for people who do suffer from mental illness.

“If we can get three or four people to try yoga and it becomes something that helps in their healing process then we’ve won,” Payne said.

Lindsey More’s father and co-creator of the foundation Rick More was proud to see the community help raise money for the fight against mental illness at the Yogathon, he said.

“It’s overwhelming how Red Deer has come together,” he said. “It means a lot to receive that kind of donation and we’re humbled as a family.”

Rick More said he and his family looks to carry on his daughter’s legacy by making a difference and to spread awareness of mental illness and the impact it can have on a person.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com