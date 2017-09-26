Youth-focused city council candidate Miller wants to focus on crime, green energy

The youngest candidate for Red Deer city council wants to see a youth movement in local politics.

Ian Miller, 18, is a student at Red Deer College and recently graduated from Hunting Hills High School.

“I think there’s a lot of things I can do as a youth,” said Miller. “What I believe in and what I advocate for is a lot more youth involvement and getting our voice out there.”

He believes in a youth focused strategy to reduce crime in Red Deer.

“We can help educate our youth without trying to shove it down their throats and help them before they fall through the cracks,” said Miller. “We have to help them prepare themselves for the future.

“Punishing them may not be the best way, we have to help them rehabilitate and teach them rather than punish them.”

Outside of crime, he wants Red Deer to be more environmentally friendly.

“We have to keep our energy sector going, but we have to expand on our clean energy,” said Miller. “It’s something we have to get started on sooner rather than later.”

His youth focused campaign also includes helping better prepare younger people for the future.

“Once we’re gone, we need someone to take over our cities and run them properly,” said Miller. “We need better financial literacy, we need to educate them more about city council.

“We need to get their voices included. I have an opportunity to help other youth and get them involved. If we don’t get them involved at some point, we’re going to hit a wall.”