Youth pleads guilty in manslaughter death of Red Deer man

A Calgary teenager’s murder trial was called off after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man in Red Deer two years ago.

Levi Marance, 18, was stabbed multiple times with a chisel at an apartment building on July 19, 2015.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

On Monday, a 19-year-old accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, entered the plea.

Another accused, Jessie Copenace, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March and was sentenced in September to seven years, with credit for time served.

According to an agreed statement of facts, there were several people in the suite drinking and doing drugs when an altercation erupted.

Marance was stabbed and slashed 35 times. Court was told the 19-year-old laughed about the incident when he was arrested, saying he hoped the person died.

On Monday, defence lawyer Kim Ross said his client is remorseful and his attitude has changed since that day.

“He obviously wishes this event would never have occurred but he is stepping up and accepting responsibility and wishes to deal with this matter and move on,” said Ross.

The youth will now be sent for psychological testing and will be sentenced at the end of January.

Previous story
A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.
Next story
Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

Just Posted

Accused in fatal fire shocked mother’s remains not found

Numerous police interviews with accused triple-murderer Jason Klaus played in court

Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

We’re All In This Together author appears Thursday in Red Deer

Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

For 24-hours, more than 500 students and community partners take turns riding… Continue reading

Youth pleads guilty in manslaughter death of Red Deer man

A Calgary teenager’s murder trial was called off after he pleaded guilty… Continue reading

Gallant says New Brunswick to have carbon pricing that respects economy

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says his government will introduce carbon pricing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 2017-2021 council sworn in

Mayor and council ready to serve for the next four years

A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.

Kenneth Andrew White was riding in the passenger seat of a van… Continue reading

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month