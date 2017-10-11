Zed Haunted House opens in Red Deer next week

Movie ghouls will be this year’s focus

Movie monsters and ghouls of all stripes will be lurking in the shadows of this year’s Zed Haunted House.

With a theme of Lost Souls, the 27th annual edition of “Red Deer’s Most Fatal Attraction” will be featuring villainous characters from films. “It’s a salute to those movie characters we all know who like to terrorize children at Halloween.”

The haunted house fundraiser for Youth HQ will run from Oct. 18 to 31 in the spot beside GoodLife Fitness in the northeast entrance to the Parkland mall.

It’s sponsored by Border Paving and Zed 98.9 radio station and involves 40 business sponsors.

An army of volunteers have been busy since Oct. 2 setting up the attraction and getting their ‘spook on’ with character training sessions.

All admission proceeds go towards supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer.

For more information, please visit www.youthhq.ca/zedhauntedhouse.



