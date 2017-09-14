June 1, 1926 – Sept. 14, 2017



Bernard John Mackney Roe died suddenly Sept. 14, 2017 at home. He was doing one of the things he enjoyed the most: solving a crossword puzzle with his friends.



He is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 68 years. He is also survived by his five children: Karen (Mitch); Mack (Elaine); Gordon (Marilyn); Peter; and Susan. He also has two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



A celebration of his life will be held from Wilson’s Funeral Chapel, 6120 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB. on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 at 2:00 PM.



If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Lending Cupboard, 5406-43 St., Red Deer, AB. T4N 1C9. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.wilsonsfuneralchapel.ca.



WILSON’S FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM, of Lacombe and Rimbey in charge of the arrangements. 403-782-3366 403-843-3388



“A Caring Family, Caring For Families” for over 40 years