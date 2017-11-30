Nov 30, 2017

WEBB, Earl Garfield

1924 – 2017

Mr. Earl Garfield Webb of Alix, Alberta, passed away at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre, Lacombe, Alberta on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the age of 93 years. Earl was born on January 29, 1924 at Consort, Alberta to parents, Garfield and Nellie who lived in the Gooseberry Lake area of Alberta. On his third birthday, he received a golden haired birthday present, his sister, Marion Donnalda ‘Donna’. The children attended the Stone School and teachers often boarded at their home. Earl moved to the Alix area in the early 1950’s, with his family.

Garfield Webb passed away in 1956 and at this time, Earl farmed on the land he purchased close by; and then farmed his dad’s farm as well. Earl remained living on the farm until 2015, when he moved into Lacombe due to health concerns. While on the farm, he raised cattle, pigs, chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese and sheep; as well as growing cereal grain. Earl had a deep rooted love for animals and they were well cared for. He built a huge pig barn in the 1960’s, and he also grew a huge garden every year, where nothing was wasted. He met and married Anne Smith in 1969. Earl adopted Anne’s two youngest children, Rick and Shelley. Anne and Earl’s son, Patrick was later born in 1972.

Earl had a gift of playing musical instruments (piano, accordion, banjo, clarinet, saxophone and guitar); which he could play by ear. When he wasn’t farming, he enjoyed the occasional fishing trip and family gatherings. Earl had a strong faith and attended church regularly. Despite acquiring diabetes later in his life – this did not deter his fondness of sweets. Earl came from a generation where a hand shake was all that was needed in business deals. He was very trusting, and was a social butterfly, not only in person but on the telephone. He loved to visit and would ask where you were from – on the chance he might know you or your family.

This gentleman of gentlemen will be deeply missed but the values, commitment to hard work, and love that he showed will be cherished and forever held dear in all our hearts.

Earl will be lovingly remembered by his son, Rick (Joni) Webb of Red Deer, daughter, Shelley (Charlie) Felsch of Winfield, Alberta and step daughter, Val Smith of Breton, Alberta, twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. He will also be sadly missed by a sister, Marion Donnalda ‘Donna’ of Alix; as well as numerous other loving family members and a community of dear lifelong friends. Earl was predeceased by his parents, Garfield and Nellie, a sister, Maxine Longacre, a son, Patrick Webb, a step son, Perry Smith, a step daughter, Beverly Ellertson, and a grandson, Daniel Flahr.

A Celebration of Earl’s Life will be held at the Alix Community Hall, Alix, Alberta on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gordon Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at the Alix Cemetery, Alix, Alberta.

If desired, Memorial Donations in Earl’s honor may be made directly to the Canadian Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.ca/. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements in care of PARKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040 or 1.800.481.7421.