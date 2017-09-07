1922 – 2017



Mrs. Immacolata ‘Emma’ Mancuso of Red Deer, Alberta, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Extendicare Michener Hill, Red Deer, on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the age of 95 years.



Emma immigrated to Canada from Italy in the early 1950’s. She married her beloved husband, Gregorio, on June 4, 1955, and the couple settled in Red Deer. Emma worked at Michener Centre for fifteen years between 1972 and 1987.



Her passions were crocheting and gardening, and she won many awards and recognition for her beautiful horticultural talents. Most important of all dear to Emma’s heart was the love that she had for her family, as well as the church and all its joyful celebrations, births, and sacred holidays.



Emma will be so deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her four sons, Domenico (Debra) of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Paolo (Cynthia), Roy (Janet) and Angelo (Leanne), of Red Deer; her one daughter, Saveria (Todd) of Calgary, Alberta; nine grandchildren, Greg (Carmen), Andrea (Andrew), Daniel (Vanessa), Antony (Jacqueline), Bradley, Jason, Milo (Lindsay), Seanna (Nick) and Anika; as well as her three great grandchildren, Daschle, Abigail, and Nathaniel.



In addition to numerous other relatives and dear friends, Immacolata will also be sadly missed by her sister, Maria, as well as her brothers/sisters-in-law, Pasquale and Tina, and Maria and Giacomo. Emma was predeceased by her husband, Gregorio in 2006.



Prayers will be held at Parkland Funeral Home and Crematorium, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer, Alberta on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5508 – 48A Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta, on Tuesday September 12, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. with The Reverend Father Jozef Wroblewski celebrant. Interment will follow at the Alto Reste Cemetery, Red Deer, Alberta, where Emma will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Gregorio.



If desired, Memorial Donations in Emma’s honor may be made directly to a charity of the donor’s choice.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements in care of Parkland Funeral Home and Crematorium, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040.