SMITH, Jacqueline



1942 – 2017



Mrs. Jacqueline Gay “Jackie” Smith passed away at the Red Deer Hospice on Monday, October 16, 2017 at the age of 74 years.



Jacqueline will be lovingly remembered by her husband of fifty-two years, Bob Smith, and her children, Brian (Heather) Smith and Tim (Lori) Smith, as well as her grandchildren, Stephen, Kaitlan, and Nicholas.



She will also be sadly missed by her brothers, Ken (Mary) Williams and Frank (Diane) Williams, sisters, Jean Varner, Deanna Stadnyk and Lynn (Claude) Revering and sister-in-law, Sonya MacLennan; and she will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Jacqueline was predeceased by a brother, Gary (Butch) MacLennan.



A Celebration of Jackie’s Life will be held at Sunnybrook United Church, 12 Stanton Street, Red Deer on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.



Memorial Donations in Jackie’s honour may be made directly to CNIB at www.cnib.com or to the Red Deer Hospice Society at www.reddeerhospice.com. Cremation entrusted to Parkland Funeral Home and Crematorium, Red Deer, Alberta.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements in care of PARKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040.