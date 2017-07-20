Janet Lorriane & Robert James COATHAM

COATHAM







Janet Lorriane



Aug. 10, 1932 – July 17, 2017



Robert James



Aug. 15, 1925 – July 20, 2017







Janet Lorraine Coatham (Ferguson) August 10, 1932 – July 17, 2017 and Robert James Coatham August 15, 1925 – July 20, 2017 of Red Deer, AB. Janet passed away at the Red Deer Hospice on Monday July 17, 2017 at the age of 84. She was followed shortly after by the light of her life Bob, who passed away at Michener Extended Care Thursday July 20, 2017 at the age of 91. A joint Memorial Service will be held for Janet and Bob at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting Memorial Donations to donor choice.



Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.reddeerfuneral.com.



Arrangements entrusted to



RED DEER FUNERAL HOME



6150 67st Red Deer, Alberta