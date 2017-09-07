Joseph Rinaldo “Joe” Lencucha

June 4, 1948 – Sept. 7, 2017



Joseph “Joe” Lencucha passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the age of 69 years.



Joe is lovingly remembered by his family, wife; Joyce of 43 years, his children; Christina (Simon) and Michael (Kendalle), four grandchildren; Oliver, Benjamin, Harrison and Layla as well as a large extended family.



A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Parish, 6 McMillian Ave., Red Deer, AB., on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the David Thompson Health Region Foundation c/o Unit 32 at the Red Deer Hospital, 3942 – 50A Ave. Red Deer, AB T4N 4E7.



The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Daniel, Dr. Henderson and the staff of Unit 32 for their kindness and love shown to Joe and his family.



Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family at www.myalternatives.ca.



ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, Serving Red Deer and Central Alberta Since 1997, (403) 341-5181 & (888) 216 – 5111