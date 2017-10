Passed away at Victoria General Hospital on Friday, September 22, 2017. Born in Torquay, SK on March 8, 1933.



She is predeceased by her husband, Huib Doornenbal; and son, Douglas Doornenbal.



Joyce is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Barb (David); son, Bruce; daughter-in-law, Sandra; and grandchildren, Jenna, Jeff, Steven and Mark.



Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com



PACIFIC COAST CREMATION of Victoria BC, 778-433-9344