Dec 4, 2017

LAROCQUE, Lillian

1923 – 2017

It is with great sadness, the family of Mrs. Lillian Larocque announce her passing on Monday, December 4, 2017 at the age of 93 years.

Lillian will be lovingly remembered by her son, Henry (Sonnia), her daughters, Shirley Nevins and Judy Dobinson; her eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She will also be sadly missed by her brothers, Andy (Pat) Beskal and Dave (Wendy) Beskal; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Louis, sons-in-law, Wayne Nevins and Lylle Dobinson, her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Lillian’s family wish to Thank Dr. Mah for the care he gave her and the Staff at West Park Lodge for the care and compassion they gave to mom.

A Celebration of Lillian’s Life will be held at the Parkland Funeral Home, 6287 – 67A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer, Alberta on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at the Red Deer Cemetery, Red Deer, Alberta.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Lillian’s honour may be made directly to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements in care of PARKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040.