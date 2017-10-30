FEDUN, Linda

1951 – 2017

Mrs. Linda Gail Fedun of Red Deer, Alberta, passed away at the Carewest Sarcee Hospice, Calgary, Alberta on Monday, October 30, 2017 at the age of 66 years.

Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Dennis Fedun; her daughters, Brandi (Finn) Herzog, Kelly (Greg) Herndier, and Amanda (Andrew) Hibbs, and her son, Justin (Diane) Fedun, as well as seven grandchildren, and one on the way.

A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held at Parkland Funeral Home, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer, on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Linda’s honor may be made directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society directly at www.llscanada.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements in care of PARKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040 or 1.800.481.7421.