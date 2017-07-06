Mary Catherine SOPER (MacDonald)

SOPER



Mary Catherine (MacDonald)



April 1st, 1944 – July 6th, 2017







Mary was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia from a large family of Scottish heritage.



She went to school in Antigonish, Nova Scotia and furthered her studies in Connecticut and Montreal.



Mary loved adventure, especially travelling to foreign countries, so when Cliff presented her with a ticket to Europe in 1969, Mary packed her bag and took off with Cliff. Throughout her life, Mary and Cliff travelled to every corner of the world (Switzerland, Poland, Tunisia, Croatia, Antarctica, China, Greece, Italy) to name a few.



Everywhere she went Mary touched hearts and developed lasting friendships. She was a people person and was genuinely interested in hearing people’s stories and helping them in any way possible. Mary was a true caregiver and was always willing to lend a hand.



Mary loved the outdoors, climbing the Rockies, hunting ducks, hiking the mountains and prairies; the more exciting the better. Mary and Cliff arrived in Alberta in 1969 in a red VW and made their home on a beautiful quarter section east of Blackfalds. Mary loved having company. She was always eager to brew a pot of tea served with biscuits and homemade apple jelly.



Mary loved life, freedom and choice. She was most patient, encouraging, determined and supportive of everyone. She shared fond memories working with the children from the Red Deer school system for many years.



Mary believed that every moment was precious and that life should be lived to the fullest.



Mary’s favourite toast was:



“To all that has been, thanks! To all that is to come, yes.”



Funeral Services will be held from Wilson’s Funeral Chapel, 6120 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Lacombe. If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, 3942-50A Ave., Red Deer, AB. T4N 4E7. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.wilsonsfuneralchapel.ca.



WILSON’S FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM,



of Lacombe and Rimbey



in charge of the arrangements.



403-782-3366 403-843-3388



“A Caring Family, Caring For Families”



For 40 years

