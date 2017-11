Nov 20, 2017

Phyllis McKain (nee Holroyd) passed, natural causes, Nov. 20th, Innisfail. Soul went to heaven. Survived by four children: Larry (Kitty); Sylvia; Judy (Howard) Bugg; Edwin (Carragh); plus three step children Prudence and brothers. Also leaves six grandchildren 14 great grandchildren one great great grandson.

Funeral followed by lunch will be held on Nov. 29, 2 pm., Kevisville Church.