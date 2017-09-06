Robert Joseph Stonehouse

Dec. 12, 1936 – Sept. 6, 2017



Robert Stonehouse, beloved husband of Mrs. Betty Stonehouse of Red Deer, Alberta, passed away at the Red Deer Hospice on September 6, 2017 at the age of 80 years old.



He was the loving father of Rob (Diane) Stonehouse of Red Deer, Alberta and Rich (Angela) Stonehouse of Red Deer, Alberta. Robert will be dearly missed by his four grandchildren Sara (Kaine), Michael (Hannah), Jonathan (Emily) and Amanda (Anton). He will also be lovingly remembered by his twin brother Bill, youngest brother Jim, sister in-law Dorinda Stonehouse (Bert) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Robert is predeceased by his father George, mother Lillian, brother George, sister in-law Kathy and sister in-law Joan.



Robert (Bob) was born in Vermillion, Alberta on December 12, 1936 along with his younger twin brother Bill. Bob’s father was a bank manager with the Bank of Toronto and as such, his family moved several times throughout the Prairie Provinces before settling in Vermillion. Like his father, Bob worked for the Toronto Dominion Bank for 12 years. During this time Bob met the love of his life, Betty and they were married September 15, 1962. They moved to Wetaskiwin, Alberta where their two perfect sons Robert and Richard were born.



The family moved to Red Deer in 1966. In 1968 Bob began a career with the County of Red Deer. In 1995 Bob retired as the Red Deer County Commissioner. In his retirement, Bob volunteered as the Results Chairman for the Alberta Winter Games 1998 and at the RDRH for 18 years. He was a strong supporter of Red Deer Minor Hockey. Time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, was always cherished above all.



Memorial donations in Bob’s name can be made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, 3942 50A Ave, Red Deer, Alberta, T4N 4E7 or a charity of the donor’s choice.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Eventide Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 11:00a.m.



