Shirley Christensen (nee Vibert) passed away in Red Deer Regional Hospital on September 17, 2017.



Born in Craik, SK, she was a resident of Red Deer since 1974. Shirley, an avid golfer, joined the Red Deer Golf and Country Club in 1974 and enjoyed volunteer work on many tournament committees, etc.



She is survived by her husband, Bill, sister Audry Abbs, brother Roy Vibert and a number of nieces and nephews.



Internment will be in the City Alto Rest Cemetery, Red Deer. At the request of the deceased there will not be a funeral or memorial service.