Thelma Blanche Maxwell



It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Thelma Blanche Maxwell at Extendicare Michener Hill on October 17, 2017 at the age of 96 years.



She is pre-deceased by her husband, Frank Maxwell.



We have not lost her for we will carry her memory with us forever.



At her request, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral service.