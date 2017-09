GIBSON, Vera Kathleen



May 26, 1922 – Sept. 1, 2017







It is with sadness that the family announce the passing of Vera Gibson on Sept. 1, 2017 at the age of 95 years.



Funeral Services will be announced in upcoming issue of the Red Deer Advocate. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.wilsonsfuneralchapel.ca.



WILSON'S FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM



of Lacombe and Rimbey in charge of the arrangements.



For over 40 years