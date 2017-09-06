On Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Vivian Mae Antpoehler passed away peacefully and went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Vivian was predeceased by her husband Gerd, her son Glenn and is survived by her daughters Colleen (Bob) and Susan along with her son Kevin (Lori) and grandchildren Kevin Jr. and Ava-Mae.



A memorial service in honor of our dear mother, grandmother and remarkable woman will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 9th at Sylvan Lake Funeral Home, 5019-47a Avenue in Sylvan Lake.



