Calgary ready to move mountains to land Amazon HQ2

The Bible told us the meek will inherit the Earth, but the timid approach isn’t going to attract Amazon’s second corporate headquarters.

The competition is intense among dozens of cities across Canada and the United States to be the location for the $5 billion US development. Calgary Economic Development quickly decided Calgary was in. And we we’re in it, to win it.

Sorry, but this isn’t the time for Canadian humility.

Calgary offers Amazon a unique value proposition with turnkey talent and real estate options for what is referred to as HQ2. Add in the low cost of doing business here and exceptional quality of life, and there are long-term advantages for Amazon to locate in Canada’s most business friendly and entrepreneurial city.

We’re also prepared to do more than other cities to make it happen. As the attention-grabbing 36-metre by three-metre banner we hung in downtown Seattle the day we delivered our submission said: Hey Amazon. Not saying we’d fight a bear for you … But we totally would.

To be clear, no bears were harmed in preparing our bid. It’s a metaphor. We also stenciled sidewalk chalk messages about Calgary around Amazon’s HQ. Don’t forget that Amazon launched its high-profile competition six weeks earlier, urging cities to be creative.

Our guerrilla marketing worked.

The campaign got people talking. It started when almost 19,000 fans chanted “Come on, Amazon!” at a Calgary Flames NHL game at the Scotiabank Saddledome days before the bids were due. On the day we delivered our submission, #AmazonYYC trended in Calgary and across Canada. We were also prominent on social media in Seattle.

In addition to the business case in the 200-plus page submission, our pitch to Amazon is that Calgarians will do more than anyone else to help Amazon ensure HQ2 is a success. Our inclusive communitycan help build a strong workforce – a critical concern for Amazon – and our quality of life will help the company attract and retain top talent.

Mary Moran is a columnist with Troy Media