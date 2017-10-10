Hats off to the candidates

This fall, many Red Deer residents will walk into their perspective polling locations, filling in their picks for their candidate of choice and leaving with an “I voted” enlightenment in their mind.

It will be democracy at work.

Nearly every race in Red Deer and Red Deer County is contested this year — from school boards to city council.

The ballot featured some qualified candidates with a full nest of knowledge, background, and experience and a desire to serve Red Deer and area.

While candidates didn’t agree on everything, those disagreements were respectful and courteous — the way we wish policy discussions on the provincial and national level could be.

As we hosted debates and wrote stories on the candidates, we got to learn more about them. We found they genuinely care about the community and want to make it a better place.

Running for an elected office takes courage and resolve. You may lose, and losing stings. These candidates took a risk. They put themselves out there to be critiqued.

They brought forth various ideas that were discussed and deliberated — some of which may likely be implemented.

Many have full-time jobs and families. They took time from their busy schedules to participate in debates, to speak with constituents and to learn more about the county and city operations and boards.

We owe them a debt of gratitude. They worked hard this election season to provide voters with vastly different ideas and choices. They set the bar high.

This next week, don’t just congratulate the winners. Take the time to tip your hat to say thank you to all who chose to run.

The only way democracy works is if there is a choice. And we are fortunate in Red Deer to have a plethora of candidates and ideas to choose from this election season.

Jesse Mlynarski, Red Deer