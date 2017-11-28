Letter: A fair budget process

This is to congratulate the members of our newly elected City of Red Deer Council, and to wish them well in their deliberations on our behalf. I believe that the election campaign had considerable opportunity for interaction between electorate and the candidates. This hopefully gives us as citizens some confidence in their governance and budget decision making.

It is therefore with some surprise that I saw the letter from Jason Stephan, President of the Red Deer Taxpayers Association to the new council. He is seeking opportunity to not only have a 30 minute open public presentation to the new council; but to have it recorded on “Hansard”.

This presentation he said would be respectful and fact-focused, but intended to sway the perceived views of some councillors and the administration. Mr. Stephan and the taxpayer organization’s position on taxation is well known as “keeping hard earned money in hardworking taxpayer’s pockets.” Their motive remains to be the economic watch dog against spending not in line with their views.

The City of Red Deer strategic plan 2015 to 2018 gives broad outlines for the budgets; the 2018 budget process will need to follow that; adjusted for the economic conditions of today. It includes a social policy framework. This special interest group must not be allowed to have undue influence in this budget process. This community of Red Deer is more than bricks and mortar and financial wealth, its riches are in the welfare of all its citizens.

Sam Denhaan,

Red Deer

Previous story
McGarvey: The day I was mistaken for Robert Mugabe
Next story
Grocers seek to restock the industry with innovation

Just Posted

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protestors aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

Red Deer city council considers changing billboard bylaw

Spreading fewer signs over more areas is being proposed

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

Red Deer hospital’s shortfalls viewed as a provincial concern

AUMA backs calls for an expansion of the health facility

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month