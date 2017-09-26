Letter: Candidate platforms not unoriginal

humdrum platforms

I have been reading and following the upcoming elections and I must say I am more than disappointed. It appears all candidates are running for the same thing. Reduce crime, which they all said in 2013, reduce homelessness, address mental health and now advocating for the hospital. Crime is going to happen no matter what, petty crime and theft can be helped out by people not leaving valuables in cars, not leaving things outside, and alarming your house. You’re not going to solve any sexual (assault) crimes because that is out of the city’s realm. Drug-related crimes, theft and assaults are not going to stop because you’re not going to stop people using drugs. Drug abuse has been around since the dawn of time, and it’s not just the homeless using drugs, it’s also your investment banker. Look at the stats. One of the problems with homelessness is millions of dollars goes to pay for the salaries of housing advocates. Put the money into something like tiny homes, something that no candidate has mentioned. Finally, advocating for the hospital. Talking to the MLA and MP is something I can do and every other citizen can do as well. Why not say that you will call the minister of health daily, or sit outside her house in protest. Please people give us something that we have not heard before.

Connie Kavaliunas, Red Deer

Get involved in election

I read with much interest RCMP target noisy vehicles.

On Aug. 13, I emailed a councillor who is seeking re-election as to what the City of Red Deer was doing to control the disturbing, deliberate spinning and screeching of wheels, revving of engines and high speeds at night.

The response was: “… a decibel reading is needed to prove the offence. Edmonton is trying to resolve this issue, and we are following what they are doing in hopes of following their lead. To date no luck. I will forward your message on to our (legislative services department) and you will get all the details, and I will also send the message to our new Emergency Services director.”

The response from the department was: “I touched base with both the RCMP and our Municipal Enforcement section and they assured me that they are responding to noise complaints. Together they have initiated a new enforcement strategy related to loud vehicles … Additionally, we always welcome first hand reporting from witnesses. We would encourage that when you can you obtain plate numbers and a vehicle description, in a safe manner, you call and make a report. Our citizen’s eyes on the street continue to be one of the most effective deterrents to this behaviour.”

Two weeks ago, I obtained the plate number and vehicle description of a stunter creating excessive noise and causing a dangerous situation on a street. I reported it. I received a call back from a constable who informed me that there was no enforcement strategy, that the vehicle I reported would not be investigated, and the information I received was not correct.

At this point, I’m very confused as to what the RCMP can and cannot do to curb excessive noise. The information I’ve received so far is contradictory. Perhaps it is time to review the city’s safety plan. My advice to other concerned citizens is to get involved in the coming election.

Faye Hallett, Red Deer