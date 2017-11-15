Letter: Christian views on adoption

I am writing to respond to a news item dated November 8, 2017 –‘Edmonton Christian couple adoption nixed over their views on sexuality’.

The political correctness on sexual inclusiveness is creeping in quietly on all fronts that affect our lives. In this case an Edmonton couple wants to adopt a child and they are Christians. Their views on homosexuality and gender were questioned by the caseworkers and theirs, like mine are, we don’t support homosexuality and think its wrong, but know it’s a legal reality.

The caseworker supervisor explained that their religious beliefs were incompatible with the adoption process. This is unbelievable! The caseworker supervisor also said that this stance was, ‘the official position of the government’. When did this become the official position? Was it mentioned in the election campaign materials from the NDP? Was it voted on in the legislature to change this? Does it have to be?

Inclusive is the new word, of course not to be out done by, diversity.

Were their questions about other religions and their beliefs, such as, are you Jewish?

I think it is discrimination that a Christian couple cannot adopt a child in Alberta because of their views on sexuality.

My wife and I adopted a child 28 years ago and we passed the test, of course we, like the Edmonton couple, would have failed today. We raised a wonderful son who is married with children and feel blessed because of that opportunity and would want all adoptive families to one day do the same.

The government should stay out of their Darwinian selection process they have in place, which is trying to create families that are diverse and inclusive when, maybe they don’t want to be, and let the people adopting children decide on what’s best for them.

Norman Perry

Red Deer County