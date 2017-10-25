Letter: Coordinate the lights

I recently received a flyer from the Red Deer City; Intersection speed cameras:

What a load of crap. If the city is truly interested in road safety then the city should coordinate the lights so drivers don’t feel the need to speed. In other words, if the lights are coordinated so that if you do a steady speed you will hit every light green, it wouldn’t take long for citizens to catch on. Especially if the city advertised “do the limit – get the green”. My personal experience with near 40 years of driving is that speed limits are set about 20% too low. Set a realistic limit and the majority of drivers will be within it.

Richard Mckenzie

Red Deer