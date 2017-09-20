Letter: Crime in Red Deer

Wow what a relief, I was worried that a candidate in the next election was running to increase crime, waste and taxes.

Apparently they are all concerned about the current issue of crime.

I understand that our Crime Severity Index is the second highest in Canada, second only to Grande Prairie. But what about the root causes of these crimes?

Isolation issues. Red Deer has maintained an unequal distribution of schools and recreational facilities in a north/south matrix.

North of the river,where 30 per cent of the population lives they have just the one recreational facility, the Dawe Centre, initially constructed in the 1970s and there are no plans to build another. While south of the river there are 10 recreational facilities.

This may not seem related but 60 per cent of facilty users use the Collicutt Center, which is in the south east corner of the city. A person or family living in the north west may not have the time or can afford the long commute across the city. Isolation from peers is an issue.

Schools. There are no high schools, now and there are no plans for any high schools to be built, north of the river. Teenagers need to commute to their high schools for classes, sports and other extra-curricular activities. Isolation from their peers and idle hands need to be addressed.

Over the campaign period, I will ask questions. Issues cannot be addressed only in isolation. I look at crime not only in punitive measures but in preventive measures. The discussion may seem disjointed but in each way contribute to increased crime. Any parent can tell you what would happen if only some of your children can do something or go somewhere with their friends. Just widen the scope.

​Garfield Marks​, Red Deer