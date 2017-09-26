Letter: Get involved in election

I read with much interest RCMP target noisy vehicles.

On Aug. 13, I emailed a councillor who is seeking re-election as to what the City of Red Deer was doing to control the disturbing, deliberate spinning and screeching of wheels, revving of engines and high speeds at night.

The response was: “…a decibel reading is needed to prove the offence. Edmonton is trying to resolve this issue and we are following what they are doing in hopes of following their lead. To date no luck. I will forward your message on to our (legislative services department) and you will get all the details and I will also send the message to our new Emergency Services director.”

The response from the department was: “I touched base with both the RCMP and our Municipal Enforcement section and they assured me that they are responding to noise complaints. Together they have initiated a new enforcement strategy related to loud vehicles … Additionally, we always welcome first hand reporting from witnesses. We would encourage that when you can you obtain plate numbers and a vehicle description, in a safe manner, you call and make a report. Our citizen’s eyes on the street continue to be one of the most effective deterrents to this behaviour.”

Two weeks ago, I obtained the plate number and vehicle description of a stunter creating excessive noise and causing a dangerous situation on a street. I reported it. I received a call back from a constable who informed me that there was no enforcement strategy, that the vehicle I reported would not be investigated, and the information I received was not correct.

At this point, I’m very confused as to what the RCMP can and cannot do to curb excessive noise. The information I’ve received so far is contradictory. Perhaps it is time to review the city’s safety plan. My advice to other concerned citizens is to get involved in the coming election.

Faye Hallett, Red Deer