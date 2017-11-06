Letter: Health care needs

I read in the Advocate on Friday, November 3, the article of what Joe Ceci, the Finance Minister, had to say on the topic of the Red Deer Regional Hospital crisis. I am happy for the improvements Red Deer has received and that our urgent hospital needs will be on his mind leading to the 2018 budget but that does not assure us of any action forthcoming.

Government officials reiterate every project that has been done for Red Deer each time the hospital crisis question comes up. I would like to point out to the finance minister that on my last trip to Edmonton for a medical appointment, I noticed several new overpasses before reaching the Edmonton city limits. On driving for yet another medical appointment for testing, I had the pleasure of using the new Stoney Trail around Calgary to the new Hospital on the South end of the city. If these officials look at all the tax dollars spent elsewhere, I am sure they will find that Red Deer has been left off the Alberta map for quite some time.

It is obvious that Red Deer has not received its fair share of health care infrastructure and this is unacceptable. Central Albertans spend far more money for health care — getting to and from medical appointments in larger centres when there is no reason it should not be available in this community. Our hospital is the referral centre for up to 500,000 people and it has been given far less money per capita than most larger centres in order to help this population. This brings forward a call for the clear and equal allocation of tax dollars for health care infrastructure.

Marylou Speelman

Red Deer