Letter: Helpful homeless man

In these times of insecurity, and concern over our safety, and the safety of our possessions, I’d like to share a positive story of a recent encounter I had.

I had just moved to Parkvale, and was warned by the neighbours that due to the presence of the homeless drug addicts that live in the nearby Barrett Park, I should make sure that everything is locked down tight.

Fair enough. Fast forward. I get a knock on the door one Sunday afternoon, and when I opened the door a unkempt young man with a giant backpack (likely holding all his worldly possessions) stood before me.

My first thought was that he was going to ask me for food or money.

He said, “I just wanted you to know that your garage door is wide open”. I thanked the man and raced out to my garage, that has an alley facing door, to discover nothing missing at all, although there were many things of value inside. I was immediately reminded that no matter what pigeon hole we put people in, there’s still the good and the bad. Just my two cents.

Tim Newcomb, Red Deer